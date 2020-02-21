SG Blocks (OTCMKTS:SGBX) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.95

SG Blocks Inc (OTCMKTS:SGBX)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.95 and traded as high as $3.06. SG Blocks shares last traded at $2.58, with a volume of 785,561 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average is $0.57.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SG Blocks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SG Blocks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SG Blocks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000.

SG Blocks, Inc, through SG Building Blocks, Inc (SG Building), provides code engineered cargo shipping containers. SG Building modifies and delivers containers. SG Building enables developers, architects, builders and owners to achieve greener construction. In addition to providing code engineered cargo shipping containers for construction use, SG Building is engaged in structural steel framing systems.

