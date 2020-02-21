Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

SBGL has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sibanye Gold from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered Sibanye Gold from an overweight rating to an equal rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sibanye Gold in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sibanye Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE SBGL opened at $12.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of -39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.72. Sibanye Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $13.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Gold by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,234,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093,304 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Gold by 2,991.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,078,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913,932 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Gold by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,641,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,700 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Gold by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,937,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Gold by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,800,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,520,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Gold Company Profile

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

