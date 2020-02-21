Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIFY TECH LTD a leader in consumer Internet and Enterprise Services in India with global delivery capabilities, today announced that it has integrated its Portal, i-Way cyber cafe chain and Sify Broadband to Home services into one single business unit. Sify is among the largest Internet, network and e-Commerce services companies in India, offering end-to-end solutions with a comprehensive range of products delivered over a common Internet backbone infrastructure. This Internet backbone reaches two hundred twenty one cities and towns in India. A significant part of the company’s revenue is derived from Corporate Services, which include corporate connectivity, network and communications solutions, security, network management services, enterprise applications and hosting. A host of blue chip customers use Sify’s corporate service offerings. Consumer services include broadband home access, dial up connectivity and the iWay cyber cafe chain across one hundred cities and towns. “

Get Sify Technologies alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Sify Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 27th.

Shares of SIFY stock remained flat at $$1.28 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,697. Sify Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.30. The company has a market cap of $48.72 million, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.06.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sify Technologies stock. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in shares of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,438 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned approximately 0.09% of Sify Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Telecom-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Telecom-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sify Technologies (SIFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.