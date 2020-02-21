Silex Systems (ASX:SLX) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Silex Systems Ltd (ASX:SLX) dropped 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.35 ($0.24) and last traded at A$0.35 ($0.24), approximately 27,603 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 108,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.35 ($0.25).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.37 million and a PE ratio of -12.00.

In related news, insider Michael Goldsworthy 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd.

About Silex Systems (ASX:SLX)

Silex Systems Limited researches, develops, commercializes, and licenses SILEX laser uranium enrichment technology in Australia. The company was founded in 1988 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

