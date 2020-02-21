Silex Systems (ASX:SLX) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Silex Systems Ltd (ASX:SLX) dropped 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.35 ($0.24) and last traded at A$0.35 ($0.24), approximately 27,603 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 108,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.35 ($0.25).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.37 million and a PE ratio of -12.00.

Get Silex Systems alerts:

In related news, insider Michael Goldsworthy 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd.

Silex Systems Limited researches, develops, commercializes, and licenses SILEX laser uranium enrichment technology in Australia. The company was founded in 1988 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Silex Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silex Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.