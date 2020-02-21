Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBGI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 25.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 49,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 10,029 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 262,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,210,000 after acquiring an additional 57,932 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 157.2% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984 shares during the period. Selz Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Selz Capital LLC now owns 291,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,721,000 after acquiring an additional 44,600 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SBGI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $29.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.83. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc has a 52 week low of $28.45 and a 52 week high of $66.57.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

