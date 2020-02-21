SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SITC. Stifel Nicolaus raised SITE Centers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised SITE Centers from an equal rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on SITE Centers in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on SITE Centers from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Compass Point cut SITE Centers from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of SITC stock opened at $13.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.09. SITE Centers has a twelve month low of $12.53 and a twelve month high of $15.85.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $111.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,291,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,121,000 after buying an additional 334,367 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,099,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,421,000 after purchasing an additional 38,440 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,973,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,660,000 after purchasing an additional 111,850 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,230,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,241,000 after purchasing an additional 297,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SITE Centers during the fourth quarter worth $177,000.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

