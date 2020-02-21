SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.28 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:SITE)

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 18th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.28 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.36. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SITE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.75.

Shares of SITE opened at $117.19 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52-week low of $49.65 and a 52-week high of $119.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 65.11 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000.

In related news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $169,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,186.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $885,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,021.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,765,236 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

