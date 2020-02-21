Six Flags Entertainment Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 12,282 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,545% compared to the average volume of 337 call options.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $31.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.81. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $29.96 and a 1 year high of $59.52.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $261.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.11 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 18.02% and a negative return on equity of 38.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

SIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $49.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $67.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Six Flags Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIX. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1,792.5% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

