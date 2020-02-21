Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,227,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Sleep Number by 470.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,498,000 after purchasing an additional 329,299 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in Sleep Number by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 3,522,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,531,000 after purchasing an additional 61,869 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,297,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Sleep Number by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 360,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,909,000 after purchasing an additional 45,327 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Patricia Ann Dirks sold 8,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $454,025.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,065. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 7,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total value of $371,276.19. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

SNBR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Sleep Number from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price target on Sleep Number from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on Sleep Number from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sleep Number presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

SNBR opened at $58.21 on Friday. Sleep Number Corp has a one year low of $32.53 and a one year high of $61.00. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.11.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.16. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 54.19% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $441.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sleep Number Corp will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

