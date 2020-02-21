SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $451.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.71 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS.

SM Energy stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.37. The stock had a trading volume of 129,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110,890. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $18.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of SM Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SM Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. SM Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

