SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 58.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SM. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SM Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

SM Energy stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 3.16.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $451.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.71 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. SM Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SM Energy will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SM. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $133,000.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

