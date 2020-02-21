SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Shares Gap Up to $13.08

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.89, but opened at $13.08. SmileDirectClub shares last traded at $12.63, with a volume of 2,935,766 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on SDC. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, February 14th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.38.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 12,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $115,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $249,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter worth $1,041,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter worth about $325,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,260,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,488,000. 23.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.