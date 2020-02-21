Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) Raises Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share on Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Smith & Nephew’s previous dividend of $0.14. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock traded down GBX 52 ($0.68) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,927 ($25.35). 1,817,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,250,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,865.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,830.14. Smith & Nephew has a 52 week low of GBX 1,417 ($18.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,998.40 ($26.29).

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SN shares. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,711 ($22.51) to GBX 1,926 ($25.34) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,160 ($28.41) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 2,185 ($28.74) to GBX 2,325 ($30.58) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,934.33 ($25.45).

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.