Societe Generale Upgrades VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) to Hold

VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VLEEY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VALEO/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of VALEO/S from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of VALEO/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of VALEO/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of VALEO/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. VALEO/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

OTCMKTS VLEEY opened at $14.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.82. VALEO/S has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $20.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.58.

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for the automotive sector worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems. It offers parking and driving assistance products, such as ultrasonic sensors, radars, and cameras to detect obstacles around vehicles; intuitive control products; and a range of connectivity solutions from short-range to long-range connectivity, as well as develops systems that enable the integration of applications, such as car sharing services and remote parking systems.

