SolarCoin (SLR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $292.00

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. In the last week, SolarCoin has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. One SolarCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0136 or 0.00000141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Lykke Exchange, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Livecoin. SolarCoin has a total market capitalization of $780,871.00 and approximately $292.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SolarCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.15 or 0.00745682 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010097 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007260 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000373 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000274 BTC.

About SolarCoin

SLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,034,928,335 coins and its circulating supply is 57,353,230 coins. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR . SolarCoin’s official website is solarcoin.org . The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SolarCoin Coin Trading

SolarCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Lykke Exchange, CoinExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SolarCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SolarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SolarCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SolarCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.