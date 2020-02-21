Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solitario is a gold, silver, platinum-palladium, and base metal exploration company actively exploring in Brazil, Mexico and Peru. Solitario has significant business relationships with Anglo Platinum, Newmont Mining and Votorantim Metais. Solitario has approximately US$24 million in cash and marketable securities and no debt. Solitario is traded on the American Stock Exchange (AMEX: XPL) and on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: SLR). “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Solitario Zinc in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

XPL stock opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. Solitario Zinc has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $0.54.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Solitario Zinc stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Solitario Zinc Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) by 1,093.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,773 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Solitario Zinc worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Solitario Zinc

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.

