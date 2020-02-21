Soto Matthew G. De Acquires 730 Shares of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Stock

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Director Soto Matthew G. De bought 730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.25 per share, with a total value of $17,702.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Soto Matthew G. De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 14th, Soto Matthew G. De bought 1,101 shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.25 per share, with a total value of $26,699.25.

MPB stock opened at $23.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.51 and a 1 year high of $29.88. The firm has a market cap of $196.96 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.92.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $22.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 79,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 75,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Mid Penn Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

