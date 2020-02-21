South Jersey Industries Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:SJI)

South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.295 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th.

South Jersey Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. South Jersey Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 75.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect South Jersey Industries to earn $1.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.1%.

Shares of SJI opened at $32.93 on Friday. South Jersey Industries has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $34.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.69.

SJI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

