Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Cut to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $32.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $35.00.

SCCO has been the topic of several other reports. Itau Unibanco downgraded Southern Copper to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Itau BBA Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Southern Copper from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.13.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $38.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Southern Copper has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $44.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.91. The company has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,300,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,260,000 after buying an additional 426,643 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 633,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,914,000 after buying an additional 300,122 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 496,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,091,000 after buying an additional 248,000 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 1,569.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 212,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after buying an additional 200,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 146.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 295,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,538,000 after buying an additional 175,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.