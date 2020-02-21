Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Cut to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $32.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $35.00.
SCCO has been the topic of several other reports. Itau Unibanco downgraded Southern Copper to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Itau BBA Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Southern Copper from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.13.
Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $38.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Southern Copper has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $44.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.91. The company has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97.
Southern Copper Company Profile
Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.
