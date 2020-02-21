Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) Director Buys $19,750.00 in Stock

Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) Director William Rand Cook acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.80 per share, with a total value of $19,750.00.

William Rand Cook also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 25th, William Rand Cook acquired 450 shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.57 per share, with a total value of $7,006.50.

Shares of SONA opened at $15.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.93. Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $16.85.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.03 million during the quarter. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 24.92%. Analysts predict that Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

SONA has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 867,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 659,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,786,000 after purchasing an additional 70,200 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael lifted its stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 572,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 449,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,357,000 after purchasing an additional 26,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia Company Profile

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

