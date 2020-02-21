SpaceChain (SPC) Price Hits $0.0042 on Major Exchanges

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. SpaceChain has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and approximately $329,243.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SpaceChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEgg, Coinnest, EXX and Upbit. In the last week, SpaceChain has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpaceChain Profile

SpaceChain (SPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,923,518 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

SpaceChain Token Trading

SpaceChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, EXX, Bittrex, HitBTC, CoinEgg and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpaceChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SpaceChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

