SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Shares Up 10.6%

SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN)’s share price traded up 10.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.98 and last traded at $14.74, 516,978 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 150% from the average session volume of 206,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.33.

Several research analysts have commented on SPTN shares. BidaskClub downgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.54. The stock has a market cap of $483.42 million, a P/E ratio of -38.79, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). SpartanNash had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SpartanNash Co will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in SpartanNash by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 104,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 11,849 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the third quarter valued at $254,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 531.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 144,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 121,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 8.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 9,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPTN)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.