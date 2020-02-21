SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMX) Stock Price Down 1.5%

SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMX)’s share price fell 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $64.09 and last traded at $64.36, 9,877 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 248% from the average session volume of 2,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.32.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.21 and a 200 day moving average of $62.41.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 79,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC owned approximately 6.62% of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

