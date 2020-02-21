Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of Spectral Medical Inc (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) shot up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.56, 2,245 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 27,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.43.

Spectral Medical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EDTXF)

Spectral Medical Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment for septic shock in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall in Europe and Canada; and Toraymyxin, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream in Europe, Canada, and Japan.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectral Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectral Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.