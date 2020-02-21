Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.54 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) to announce $3.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.37 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. Spero Therapeutics posted sales of $1.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full year sales of $18.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.50 million to $19.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $14.12 million, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $19.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Spero Therapeutics.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRO traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.62. 28,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,804. Spero Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.74 and a 1 year high of $14.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.90 and a quick ratio of 6.90.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 355.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 35,788 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 17,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. 48.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is phase I clinical trial to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.

