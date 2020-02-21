Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Receives GBX 8,498.18 Average PT from Brokerages

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,623.33 ($113.44).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 9,200 ($121.02) target price (up from GBX 8,370 ($110.10)) on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a £104 ($136.81) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Peel Hunt increased their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,450 ($111.15) to £100 ($131.54) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Monday, January 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 8,300 ($109.18) price target for the company.

LON SPX traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 9,425 ($123.98). The company had a trading volume of 36,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,754. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6,605 ($86.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 9,535 ($125.43). The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 9,107.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8,430.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.48.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and process fluid paths and pumping systems. It offers condensate management products, such as steam traps, condensate return pumps, and isolation valves; controls, including automatic control valves, pressure regulators, and temperature controls; and thermal energy management products comprising metering products, boiler house products, heat transfer packages, and energy services.

