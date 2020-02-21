Spok (SPOK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of Spok stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.78. 16,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $205.70 million, a PE ratio of -215.56 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average of $11.67. Spok has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $17.25.

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $59,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Spok from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides various communications solutions to healthcare, government, and other enterprises in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages.

