Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

SPWH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an in-line rating and issued a $11.00 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sportsman’s Warehouse currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.67.

Shares of SPWH stock opened at $6.52 on Tuesday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $8.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $242.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,944,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 31,906 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 65,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

