SPoT Coffee (CVE:SPP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Shares of SPoT Coffee Ltd (CVE:SPP) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 64950 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.09.

SPoT Coffee Company Profile (CVE:SPP)

Spot Coffee (Canada) Ltd. designs, builds, operates, and franchises community-oriented cafés in Canada and the United States. The company's cafes provide meals and in-house roasted gourmet coffee. It operates a total of 26 cafés in development or under construction, which include 6 corporate-owned cafés located in Buffalo, Rochester, Saratoga Springs, and Glens Falls; 6 operating franchise cafés in Orchard Park, Kenmore, Hamburg, Clarence, Williamsville, and Waterfront Village; 5 Express cafés operating under license to Dash's Supermarkets and to Chartwells at the Buffalo State College; and 9 franchise locations being developed and under construction.

