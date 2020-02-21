SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) COO Sells $1,576,145.40 in Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) COO James J. Frome sold 26,009 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total transaction of $1,576,145.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,369,602.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

SPSC stock opened at $57.77 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $44.07 and a one year high of $62.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 61.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.66.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $72.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SPS Commerce by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,818,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $288,083,000 after purchasing an additional 107,560 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 99.1% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,310,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,677,000 after purchasing an additional 652,097 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in SPS Commerce by 100.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,909,000 after purchasing an additional 531,348 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in SPS Commerce by 248.4% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 870,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,995,000 after purchasing an additional 620,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 772,263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SPSC shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. First Analysis boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. SPS Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.75.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.