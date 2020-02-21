SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) COO Sells $1,576,145.40 in Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) COO James J. Frome sold 26,009 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total transaction of $1,576,145.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,369,602.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
SPSC stock opened at $57.77 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $44.07 and a one year high of $62.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 61.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.66.
SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $72.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on SPSC shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. First Analysis boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. SPS Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.75.
About SPS Commerce
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.
