Stanley J. Meresman Sells 27,000 Shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $460,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

SNAP traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.74. 3,600,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,035,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.29. The company has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.97. Snap Inc has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $19.75.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 60.25% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The company had revenue of $560.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Snap Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Snap by 60.3% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Snap by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Snap by 9.8% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. 33.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Snap to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Snap from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Snap from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.18.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

