Stans Energy (CVE:HRE) Trading 100% Higher

Stans Energy Co. (CVE:HRE) shares traded up 100% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, 135,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 4% from the average session volume of 130,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 million and a P/E ratio of -1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.02.

Stans Energy Company Profile (CVE:HRE)

Stans Energy Corp. operates as a resource development company with a focus on rare earth and specialty metal properties in Canada, the Kyrgyz Republic, and Russia. It primarily explores for uranium, rare earth elements, gold, and base metals. Stans Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Stans Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stans Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.