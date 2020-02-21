State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stake in AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in AZZ were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AZZ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in AZZ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in AZZ by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in AZZ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in AZZ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AZZ. TheStreet raised shares of AZZ from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

AZZ stock opened at $43.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.07. AZZ Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.81 and a fifty-two week high of $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.43.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. AZZ had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. AZZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AZZ Inc will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

