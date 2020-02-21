State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $685,000 Stock Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 31,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,086,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 362,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after purchasing an additional 145,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 19,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

NEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. First Analysis cut NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.29.

NASDAQ NEO traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,485. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.88. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,271.27 and a beta of 1.03.

In other news, CAO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $210,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

