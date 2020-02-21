State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $725,000 Stake in Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Papa John’s Int’l were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Papa John’s Int’l during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 560.6% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 356.1% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 194,154 shares of Papa John’s Int’l stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total transaction of $11,738,550.84. 43.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.55.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $69.32 on Friday. Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.70 and a twelve month high of $70.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -135.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Papa John’s Int’l’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.16%.

Papa John's Int'l Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

