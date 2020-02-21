State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $835,000 Stock Holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 100.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Jack in the Box by 11.5% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Signition LP acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth $203,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Jack in the Box by 10.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

JACK stock opened at $87.62 on Friday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.77 and a 52-week high of $93.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.25.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.21). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $307.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.78%.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 5,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total transaction of $509,699.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,508 shares in the company, valued at $13,470,084.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Phillip H. Rudolph sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $25,915.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,703,388.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,016 shares of company stock valued at $5,260,022 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.08.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

