State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $853,000 Position in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,221 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Evertec were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evertec during the 3rd quarter valued at $380,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Evertec by 694.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 468,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,618,000 after acquiring an additional 409,316 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Evertec by 36.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 12,545 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evertec by 16.9% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Evertec by 16.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 185,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 26,826 shares during the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EVTC opened at $34.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.73. Evertec Inc has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $37.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

In related news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $416,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,626.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

About Evertec

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

