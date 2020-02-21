State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 11,885 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,885 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,180,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,853,000 after acquiring an additional 251,037 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 4.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 160.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 8,594 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the third quarter valued at approximately $594,000.

EAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.95.

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $40.65 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.44 and a 1 year high of $47.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.19.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $869.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.95 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Brinker International’s payout ratio is 38.68%.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

