State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,150 Shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth $1,593,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth $1,835,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth $366,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

KTB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.06.

Shares of KTB opened at $39.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.86 and a 200-day moving average of $37.29. Kontoor Brands has a one year low of $25.78 and a one year high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th.

