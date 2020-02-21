State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 830 Shares of Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 2.5% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 24,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Fairpointe Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 0.3% in the third quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 719,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Varex Imaging news, Director Erich R. Reinhardt sold 15,074 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $390,567.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,149 shares in the company, valued at $729,340.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Giambattista sold 1,553 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $39,275.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,423.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VREX stock opened at $25.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.00. The company has a market capitalization of $997.92 million, a P/E ratio of 80.42, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.86. Varex Imaging Corp has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). Varex Imaging had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $200.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.81 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging Corp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Varex Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Varex Imaging has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.25.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

