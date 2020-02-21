State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) by 60.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 50.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 17.5% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 67.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

Shares of PEI opened at $3.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $7.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average is $5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $263.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.26.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Company Profile

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

