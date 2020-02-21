State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Takes $952,000 Position in Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.55% of Alpine Income Property Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PINE. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,198,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,761,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

PINE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alpine Income Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PINE opened at $19.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.15. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $19.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a newly organized real estate company that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net lease commercial properties, all of which are leased on a long-term basis and located primarily in or in close proximity to major metropolitan statistical areas.

