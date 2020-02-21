State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Takes Position in Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 40,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Yandex in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,640,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in Yandex by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 3,837,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $166,883,000 after purchasing an additional 799,646 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Yandex by 438.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 961,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,805,000 after purchasing an additional 782,774 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Yandex by 271.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 582,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,391,000 after purchasing an additional 425,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Yandex by 70.2% in the third quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC now owns 651,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,792,000 after purchasing an additional 268,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Yandex alerts:

Shares of Yandex stock opened at $46.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 78.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.58 and a 200 day moving average of $39.31. Yandex NV has a 52 week low of $28.91 and a 52 week high of $48.95.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The information services provider reported $16.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $15.67. The company had revenue of $51.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.82 billion. Yandex had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $20.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yandex NV will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

YNDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Yandex from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Yandex in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Yandex in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.66.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

Read More: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.