State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Takes Position in Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 40,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Yandex in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,640,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in Yandex by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 3,837,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $166,883,000 after purchasing an additional 799,646 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Yandex by 438.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 961,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,805,000 after purchasing an additional 782,774 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Yandex by 271.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 582,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,391,000 after purchasing an additional 425,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Yandex by 70.2% in the third quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC now owns 651,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,792,000 after purchasing an additional 268,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Yandex stock opened at $46.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 78.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.58 and a 200 day moving average of $39.31. Yandex NV has a 52 week low of $28.91 and a 52 week high of $48.95.
YNDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Yandex from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Yandex in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Yandex in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.66.
Yandex Company Profile
Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.
