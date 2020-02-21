State Street Corp Cuts Holdings in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)

State Street Corp decreased its stake in shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,976,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 26,055 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.28% of Sabre worth $201,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 4,713.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,077,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,373 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,376,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,899,000 after acquiring an additional 483,869 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sabre in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,010,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,417,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $76,531,000 after acquiring an additional 354,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Sabre in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,211,000. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sabre in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.21.

NASDAQ:SABR traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.91. 19,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,982. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. Sabre Corp has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $25.44.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 8,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $196,394.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,862.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $384,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,655.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,513 shares of company stock worth $960,035 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

