State Street Corp Has $211.16 Million Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

State Street Corp reduced its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,910,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47,683 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.15% of Crown worth $211,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCK. Columbus Circle Investors increased its position in Crown by 207.6% in the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 510,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,707,000 after acquiring an additional 344,388 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at $12,767,000. Packer & Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 777,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,396,000 after purchasing an additional 154,000 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at $8,785,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,475,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,774,000 after purchasing an additional 108,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

CCK traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.97. 11,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,578. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.58. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.19 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. Crown had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 39.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crown news, VP David A. Beaver sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $90,816.00. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCK. ValuEngine lowered shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Crown from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Crown from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Crown from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Crown from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

