State Street Corp Lowers Stock Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

State Street Corp cut its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,414,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94,710 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.95% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $179,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 22,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 74,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 332.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 15,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 15,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 522,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $10,994,694.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,632,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,371,548.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,441. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.53. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.84 and a fifty-two week high of $24.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

