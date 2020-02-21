State Street Corp Sells 14,622 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

State Street Corp decreased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,854,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.03% of Alliance Data Systems worth $208,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,251,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $455,649,000 after buying an additional 72,130 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,184,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,545,000 after buying an additional 175,721 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 249,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,979,000 after buying an additional 48,801 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 4,483.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,085,000 after buying an additional 224,196 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC now owns 198,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,298,000 after buying an additional 30,910 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on ADS shares. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wolfe Research set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.81.

Shares of Alliance Data Systems stock traded down $1.31 on Friday, reaching $101.75. 185,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,387. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.92 and its 200-day moving average is $117.16. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $182.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.73.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.04. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 42.81%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 20.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 15.38%.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.