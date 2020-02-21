State Street Corp Sells 30,194 Shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

State Street Corp lessened its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,117,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 30,194 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.29% of Charles River Laboratories Intl. worth $170,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 229,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,319,000 after acquiring an additional 54,841 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,186,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,903,000 after acquiring an additional 36,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP William D. Barbo sold 6,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $1,187,731.11. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,258,214.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Bertolini sold 7,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total transaction of $1,221,839.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,436,931.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,622 shares of company stock worth $3,328,849 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $143.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories Intl. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.44.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.22. 106,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,170. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.18. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a fifty-two week low of $123.17 and a fifty-two week high of $179.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $691.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.46 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

