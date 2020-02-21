State Street Corp Sells 30,216 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

State Street Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,652,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 30,216 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.26% of Haemonetics worth $189,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Haemonetics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,168,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 140,641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,160,000 after acquiring an additional 54,010 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 43,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HAE. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

HAE stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.44. The company had a trading volume of 92,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,459. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.07, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.79. Haemonetics Co. has a 52-week low of $80.24 and a 52-week high of $140.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $259.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.40 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

