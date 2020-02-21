Stealth (XST) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $9,928.00

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Stealth has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and $9,928.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stealth has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Stealth coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0547 or 0.00000563 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007922 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004517 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001291 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002319 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006641 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00036683 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 70.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000076 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Stealth

Stealth is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 34,856,656 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org

Buying and Selling Stealth

Stealth can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

